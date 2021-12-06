Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.