 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert