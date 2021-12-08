 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert