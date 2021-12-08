Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.