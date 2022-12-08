Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 2:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.