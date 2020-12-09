Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.