Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
