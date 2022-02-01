Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.