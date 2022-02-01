Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
