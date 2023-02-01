Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
