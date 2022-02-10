Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.