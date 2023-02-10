Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.