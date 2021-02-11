 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert