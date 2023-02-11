Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 deg…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…