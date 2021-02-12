Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.