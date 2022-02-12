Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of pr…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.