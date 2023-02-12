Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 1:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
