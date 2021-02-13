 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert