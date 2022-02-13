The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
