Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 deg…