 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert