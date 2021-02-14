Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
