Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.