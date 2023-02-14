Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
