Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
