Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.