Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
