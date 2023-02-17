Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
