Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

