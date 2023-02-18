Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.