Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
