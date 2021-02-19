 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert