Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.