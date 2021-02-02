 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

