Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.