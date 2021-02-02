Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Out…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 4…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of pr…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Tuesday, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …