Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
