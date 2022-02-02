 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert