Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…