Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

