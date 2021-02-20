Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees to…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half …
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 de…
This evening in Martinsville: A mix of light rain and freezing rain. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Ice accumulation may cause damag…