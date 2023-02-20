Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
