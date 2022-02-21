 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

