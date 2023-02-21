It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
