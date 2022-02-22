Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.