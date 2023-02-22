Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.