Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
