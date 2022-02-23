Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Mod…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.…