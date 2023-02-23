Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The …