Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
