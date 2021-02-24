Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.