Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
