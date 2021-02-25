Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.