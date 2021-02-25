 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

