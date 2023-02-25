Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The …