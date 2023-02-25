Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.