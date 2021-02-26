 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

