Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
