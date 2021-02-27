 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert