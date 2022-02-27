 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

