Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.