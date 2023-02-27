Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
