Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
